UrduPoint.com

Mask Wearing Outdoors To Be Compulsory In US State

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

Mask wearing outdoors to be compulsory in US state

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Masks will have to be worn outside in Oregon, the state's governor announced Tuesday, as the United States grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The mandate, which takes effect Friday, makes the northwestern state the first in the country to re-introduce a rule that was common during the darkest days of the pandemic.

"The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic," said Governor Kate Brown.

"Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high," she said. A 2019 study found Oregon has among the lowest number of hospital beds per capita in the country "Masks have proven to be effective at bringing case counts down, and are a necessary measure right now, even in some outdoor settings, to help fight Covid and protect one another," added Brown.

The rules mean everyone -- vaccinated and otherwise -- must wear a mask in any public place where people from different households are mixing.

Oregon, along with other states, already requires the wearing of masks indoors, but is the first to require them routinely outside.

Los Angeles County in California announced earlier this month that masks had to be worn at large outdoor events, like sports fixtures and concerts.

The United States is suffering a huge upswing in Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Scientists say the fight against the disease is being hampered by poor take-up of vaccines, which are free and readily available.

Around half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, although take-up varies considerably from region to region.

Despite their proven effectiveness, masks -- and vaccines -- are hugely controversial in the United States, with opposition driven by politics, distrust of government and antipathy towards science.

Health professionals hope that the full regulatory approval granted to the Pfizer jab on Monday will help overcome unfounded suspicions that the vaccine is unsafe.

A growing number of public and private bodies are requiring employees to be vaccinated.

But suspicions remain strong.

A senior firefighter was being investigated in Los Angeles on Tuesday after posting a lengthy video in which he labels the fire department's vaccine requirement for staff as "tyranny."

Related Topics

Fire Governor Sports Poor Los Angeles Angeles United States 2019 National University All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

9 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

9 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

9 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.