UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masked And Muted Olympics Will Still Dominate Crowded 2021 In Sports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Masked and muted Olympics will still dominate crowded 2021 in sports

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be the centrepiece of a crammed sporting year in 2021 as sports administrators who had their calendars wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic try to fill the gaps even as a second wave hits.

While the Games will still be called the 2020 Olympics, they have been changed by Covid-19.

Tokyo organisers and the Japanese government are struggling with increased costs and, despite the growing possibility of vaccination, whether to allow foreign visitors and what safeguards and restrictions will apply to spectators and participants.

In early December, organisers said the delayed Games will cost at least an extra $2.4 billion as the unprecedented peacetime postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures inflate a budget that was already over $13 billion.

Enthusiasm appears to have waned in Japan. A poll in July showed that just one in four people wanted to see the Games held in 2021 -- and a majority backed either further delay or cancellation.

"Whether it's seen as too much or that we have done well to contain the costs, I think it depends on how you look at it," said Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

Organisers have reduced the number of free tickets, scaled down the opening ceremony and made savings on mascots, banners and meals, but so far have cut just $280 million.

"It will be simple rather than festive, but I hope it will be something moving that encourages people through the power of sport," he said.

The organisers are determined to go ahead next year, even if the pandemic has not receded.

They want to welcome foreign spectators and plan to waive quarantine requirements.

They plan to require fans to wear masks, to refrain from cheering and keep their ticket stubs for contact tracing.

Athletes will be asked to arrive late and leave early, minimise their time in the Olympic village, refrain from speaking loudly, avoid physical contact and wear masks when not competing or training. They will be screened on arrival and undergo tests every four to five days.

"I think the Games will go off," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said this month. "What nobody is clearly across at the moment, is... whether we are going to have a stadium populated by good, noisy, passionate fans."The challenge for the organisers is considerable, since the Games bring together 11,000 athletes from 206 countries, accompanied by at least 5,000 officials and coaches, 20,000 media representatives and 60,000 volunteers.

Related Topics

World Sports Budget Tokyo Japan Turkish Lira July December 2020 Olympics Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

8 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

8 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.