UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Masked Men' Detain Belarus Opposition Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

'Masked men' detain Belarus opposition lawyer

Minsk, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Masked men detained one of the last high-profile opposition figures still free in Belarus on Wednesday, his colleagues said, the latest in a series of detentions and expulsions of those leading mass protests.

Maxim Znak, who had worked as a lawyer for jailed presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, had been due to participate in a video call but did not show up, instead sending the word "masks" to the group, Babaryko's press service said.

It said a witness had also seen Znak, 39, being led down the street near hisoffices by several men in civilian clothes and wearing masks.

Related Topics

Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

7 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

17 minutes ago

Infrastructure to be Australia's economic "savior" ..

1 minute ago

Tractor-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Kh ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR Ready to Provide Necessary Aid After Massive ..

1 minute ago

Russia Launches Phase 3 of Post-Registration Trial ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.