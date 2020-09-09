'Masked men' detain Belarus opposition lawyer

Minsk, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Masked men detained one of the last high-profile opposition figures still free in Belarus on Wednesday, his colleagues said, the latest in a series of detentions and expulsions of those leading mass protests.

Maxim Znak, who had worked as a lawyer for jailed presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, had been due to participate in a video call but did not show up, instead sending the word "masks" to the group, Babaryko's press service said.

It said a witness had also seen Znak, 39, being led down the street near hisoffices by several men in civilian clothes and wearing masks.