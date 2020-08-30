UrduPoint.com
Masks And Tears: Shiites Mark Ashura In Iraq's Karbala Despite Virus

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Karbala, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of tearful Shiite pilgrims wearing gloves and face masks flooded Iraq's holy city of Karbala Sunday to mark Ashura, one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Ashura, on the 10th day of the mourning month of Muharram, commemorates the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD -- the defining moment of islam's confessional schism.

Typically, millions of Shiites from around the world flock to the golden-domed shrine where Hussein's remains are buried, to pray and cry, shoulder-to-shoulder.

But with coronavirus numbers spiking across the globe, this year's commemoration is subdued.

Small clusters of pilgrims gathered in the vast courtyards outside the main mosque, wearing the customary mourning colour of black and the new addition of medical masks and gloves.

Wading through the crowds were teams of shrine employees spraying disinfectant mist through long, thin hoses or distributing masks to any bare-faced visitor.

To be allowed into the shrine, people must first have their temperatures taken at grey gates that resemble metal detectors.

Inside, signs on the carpet floor indicate the proper distance that should be kept between worshippers as they pray.

Huge rolls of nylon sheets prevent people from kissing the walls, a habitual sign of reverence.

