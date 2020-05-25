UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masks, Distancing As Kiev Metro Opens After Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Masks, distancing as Kiev metro opens after lockdown

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Ukraine's capital on Monday welcomed passengers into its subway system after more than two months of lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kiev metro, which normally transports 1.5 million people daily, remained deserted, with only 20 passengers or fewer in each car even during rush hour, AFP journalists saw.

Posters at platforms urge passengers to observe social distancing of at least 1.5 metres (five feet) and audio messages encourage Ukrainians to "protect their health".

"I am happy (that the metro opened), because I spent two months at home," 65-year-old Yuliya told AFP as she emerged from one of the central stations.

"The virus is scary and precautionary measures (in the subway) are justified," she added, with her obligatory face mask on.

Officers carried out spot checks of passengers' temperatures -- notably those showing "severe signs of respiratory illness", Nataliya Makogon, deputy head of the Kiev metro, told AFP.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier announced the metro opening, in line with a gradual easing of the lockdown in the city.

The Kiev subway, which was launched in 1960, is the most popular public transportation system in the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine has confirmed 21,245 coronavirus cases and 623 COVID-19 fatalities.

Related Topics

Metro Car Kiev From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

4 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

20 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

21 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.