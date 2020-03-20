Masks go on world tour as Hong Kongers now send supplies abroad

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Konger Adrian W. Chan is hunting for face masks to send to his parents in Canada, an increasingly common sight in a city once stalked by shortages and now trying to lend a hand as the coronavirus spreads overseas.

The international financial hub was one of the first places hit as the virus spread from China, sparking panic buying, shortages and long queues for face masks.

The hoarding and shortages have since eased somewhat and many Hong Kongers are now trying to make sure loved ones abroad receive face masks as the global pandemic grows.

Chan spent Tuesday night going from store to store on his third shopping trip of the week.

"Unfortunately for the first four or five stores that I visited they ran out of stock," he told AFP.

"I was quite disappointed until I went to the last store. In fact and I managed to buy six packages." As the coronavirus has spread, there are now more people infected outside China with Europe and North America the latest epicentres.

Canada has comparatively few cases but Chan is taking no chances.

"My parents are seniors. They are over 60 years old. I do want them to wear masks, just to play safe and prevent an unforeseen situation," he said.

During Chinese New Year in January, when the virus was exploding in central China, Chan was in Canada.

He drove from Vancouver all the way to Seattle to buy masks ahead of his return to Hong Kong.

"But the ironic thing is that now I'm sending them back to Canada," Chan told AFP. "C'est la vie."