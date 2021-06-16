UrduPoint.com
Masks No Longer Mandatory Outdoors In France From Thursday: PM

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :France will on Thursday lift its requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, while an unpopular Covid curfew will be scrapped on June 20, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday.

The 11:00 pm curfew will be lifted 10 days earlier than initially planned as the number of coronavirus infections continues to fall, Castex said.

