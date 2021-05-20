Masks still needed after vaccination: expert

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) --:A senior Chinese epidemiologist on Thursday advised people to continue wearing face masks even after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference that vaccination is a biological method to prevent the disease while masks and social distancing are public health measures aimed at prevention and control.

The two aspects are compatible with each other, not exclusive, the expert said, noting that before herd immunity against the virus is built up among the public, masks are still necessary.

Wu made the remarks in response to a question about some foreign sources claiming that masks are no longer needed after inoculation. There were also concerns that wearing masks for extended periods may result in respiratory problems.

"Wearing a mask brings only benefits to the individual as well as their family and society," Wu said.