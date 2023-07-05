Open Menu

Mason Mount Signs 5-year Deal With Manchester United

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Mason Mount signs 5-year deal with Manchester United

ISTANBUL, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Mason Mount has left his boyhood club Chelsea to join Manchester United on a contract until June 2028, with the option to extend it for a year, the English club said on Wednesday.

The move ends his 18-year association with the Blues, during which he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The midfielder, who will wear United's iconic No. 7 shirt, scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his senior debut in 2019.

He also has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country's run to the European Championship final in 2021.

"Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad," said John Murtough, the club's football director.

Mount said "it's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.""Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies," he added.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Manchester United June 2019 Chelsea

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

1 minute ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

21 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

40 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

43 minutes ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous