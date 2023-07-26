Masood Khan commends U.S.-based Zenab Mansoor on conquering Everest

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Tuesday congratulated Dr. Zenab Mansoor, a Pakistani-American paediatrician residing in Seattle, Washington, who recently scaled Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain.

Dr. Mansoor is the third Pakistani woman to summit the mountain, after Samina Baig and Naila Kiani.

Felicitating her on the feat in a call, Ambassador Masood Khan said her achievement has made Pakistan proud.

"Your achievement showed the immense potential of Pakistani women, and sets a high bar for the future generations, especially girls," he said.

Dr. Zenab told the Ambassador that for five years she prepared herself to realize that dream. She said she had scaled five out of the seven highest peaks on all the seven continents, including Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, Denali in North America, Vinson in Antarctica and now Everest in Asia.

"I felt proud of raising the flag of Pakistan on top of Mount Everest," she said.