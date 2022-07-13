UrduPoint.com

Masood Khan Meets Key American Senator, Discusses Defence Cooperation Between Pakistan, US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Masood Khan meets key American Senator, discusses defence cooperation between Pakistan, US

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, held a meeting with Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the powerful US Senate Armed Services Committee, during which he expressed Pakistan's interest in building on the existing security bonds between the two countries.

The meeting took place at the Senate Hart Building on Tuesday.

Senator Reed has held several leadership positions in the Senate for the past two decades and now leads the Armed Services Committee. He is also a member of the Intelligence, Appropriations and Banking Committees. He has visited Pakistan many times.

On his part, Senator Reed assured the ambassador that the Armed Services Committee would engage with Pakistan to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries During the meeting, Ambassador Masood Khan told Senator Reed, "Pakistan and the US have enjoyed close defense cooperation in the past and would like to build on their existing security bonds," according to a press release from embassy press release.

The Pakistani envoy emphasized that many of the defence platforms used by Pakistan were American, which required sustained support.

"New avenues could also be explored, he said, adding, "Our armed forces have coordinated in the past." "Our two countries would continue to partner with each other in political and economic spheres", Masood Khan added.

According to the press release Masood Khan also briefed the Senator about the situation of regional security and Afghanistan, including the latest efforts to create conditions for stability and prosperity in the neighbourhood.

The Ambassador said that economic viability and development were utmost priorities for Pakistan. The engagement with the US had opened new channels and both sides were working to reinforce long-standing broad-based ties between the two countries spanning over more than seven decades.

Senator Reed welcomed the Ambassador warmly and expressed the confidence that the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the US would continue to grow as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the press release added.

The Ambassador extended an invitation to the Senator to visit Pakistan which he accepted "gladly", according to the press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Visit United States Sardar Masood Khan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.