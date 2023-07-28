Masood Khan meets three American lawmakers in effort to boost Pak-US ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, held separate meetings with three key US lawmakers to discuss Islamabad-Washington relations, economic partnership, defense ties, and security collaboration, said a Pakistani embassy press release.

Ambassador Khan, conferred with Senator Todd Young, who serves on Committees on Finance. Foreign Relations, Commerce, Science & Transportation, and Small business and Entrepreneurship; Congressman Mike Rogers, Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also discussed climate adaptation and mitigation as well as regional developments.

"Met with pleasure Senator Todd Young @SenToddYoung, a great leader from Indiana, to explore ways to strengthen Pak-US economic partnership. Discussed issues related to regional security," the Ambassador tweeted after the meeting.

Masood Khan also discussed the same subjects with Congressman Rogers, Chairman Armed Services Committee. The two sides agreed to continue their talks.

After meeting with Congresswoman Omar, Masood Khan tweeted that he had discussed a range of subjects, including Pak-US relations, developments in the region, and climate adaptation and mitigation. He lauded Congresswoman Omar's work on promoting human security.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is the Vice-Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee. She also serves on the House education and Workforce Committee, where she is a member of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections and the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions (HELP).

On Wednesday, a briefing on 'Human Rights and Democracy in Pakistan' was held at Capitol Hill -- jointly sponsored by Demo­cratic Congressmen Brad Sherman and Jim Costa.