Masood Urges Believers To Strictly Follow Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Sunnah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Masood urges believers to strictly follow Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Sunnah

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 10 (APP):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday underlined the need for strictly following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to secure success both here and hereafter.

In a message on the sanctified day of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), the birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), celebrated on Sunday, he said the last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was and would continue to be the best role model for all humankind as His life and teachings were a complete code of life for the humanity.

Terming Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as unrivaled in the history of mankind, the president said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great statesman, military strategist, exemplary ruler, outstanding diplomat, great judge and a perfect father and husband in family life. But his most unique quality, however, was the fact that he was a blessing for entire family human family without any discrimination.

Describing the true teachings of Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) as panacea of all ills, Muslim Ummah was facing now; the president said all the problems could come to an end if people follow the teachings of Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.

Calling for intersects harmony among the different sects of Muslims, President Khan said unity and harmony among all Muslims was need of the hour.

He added that Muslims around the world were weak, divided and fighting against each others because many of them had turned away from the revolutionary teachings of Islam.

He urged the ulema and religious leaders to unveil the glittering face of the religion of islam by rejecting the narrative of terrorism, extremism and added that Islam remains religion of peace, harmony and love.

The AJK president also asked the followers of Islam to rebuild the broken connection between their religion and peace to remove the misconceptions about this great religion of the world.

"The best way to show our love to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is to accept and follow his Sunnah. Everything he commanded or did in his life was a lesson for us to follow and learn from," Masood Khan concluded

