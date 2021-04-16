'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis: media

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Multiple people were shot in the city of Indianapolis late Thursday, according to US media, although the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The Indianapolis Star reported multiple victims were found at a Fedex facility near the city's international airport, citing a police release issued at 11:30pm local time.

CNN reported police were working a "mass casualty situation", citing a law enforcement spokesperson.