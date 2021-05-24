Mass evacuations as second cyclone in a week forms off India

(@FahadShabbir)

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Indian authorities on Monday ordered the evacuation of nearly half a million people out of the path of a new cyclone heading towards eastern India just one week after another deadly storm smashed into the west coast.

The cyclones are hitting as India reels from a surge in coronavirus infections that has plunged the healthcare system into crisis and pushed the country's Covid-19 death toll above 300,000.

Experts say storms off India's coast are increasing in frequency and intensity as climate change warms ocean waters.

The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Yaas had formed in the Bay of Bengal and was expected to barrel into West Bengal and Odisha states on Wednesday.

Neighbouring Bangladesh has also been put on alert.