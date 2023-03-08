UrduPoint.com

Mass Rallies And Strikes In France Over Macron's Pension Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Mass rallies and strikes in France over Macron's pension reform

Paris, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :More than a million people marched in France and strikes disrupted transport and schools on Tuesday during mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to push back the retirement age to 64.

Police used teargas in Paris and minor clashes also took place in the western city of Nantes, but the more than 260 union-organised rallies across the country were mostly peaceful.

Labour leaders had pledged to bring France "to a standstill" on the biggest day of action in a series of stoppages this year -- a goal that proved beyond their reach judged by the busy roads of major cities.

Only one in five regional and high-speed trains ran, however, and the Paris metro system operated with a skeletal schedule. Rubbish began piling up in the capital after garbage collectors walked off the job.

"The government has to take (resistance) into account when there are so many people in the street, when they're having so much trouble explaining and passing their reform," CFDT union chief Laurent Berger said as she stood at the head of the Paris rally.

