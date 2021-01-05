Mass rave during pandemic leaves questions for French police

(@FahadShabbir)

Rennes, France, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The sight of French police standing by as 2,500 people broke a national curfew to attend an illegal rave has embarrassed the government and led to questions as to why the partying was allowed to continue for two nights.

The event began on New Year's Eve last Thursday at two disused hangars in a rural area of France's northwestern Brittany region and had become a major international news story by the following day.

But it took until Saturday morning, more than 36 hours after techno music first began blaring from the banks of speakers, before police entered the premises and began confiscating material and cautioning participants.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who regularly seizes on incidents of crime or disorder as evidence of France's supposed decline, accused centrist President Emmanuel Macron of being "overwhelmed by a simple rave party".

For her, the event showed "the worrying collapse of the state's authority", while the local head of her party claimed police had "capitulated before a few punks with dogs".

Reactions on social media have ranged from envy among those who have missed out on nightclubbing for most of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic to mockery and accusations of double standards.

Some have suggested that police would have reacted differently if the party had been held in a predominantly immigrant area outside Paris, for example, where heavy-handed arrests were in the spotlight during recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Others have contrasted the passive policing to the measures used against anti-government "yellow vest" protesters in 2019 whose sometimes illegal street demonstrations were frequently met with teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets.