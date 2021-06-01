SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) --:An unprecedented experiment in the world, carried out in Brazil's small town of Serrana, in Sao Paulo State, has succeeded in reducing new deaths from COVID-19 by 95 percent and controlling the pandemic after 75 percent of the adult population received two doses of Chinese company Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine, local authorities said.

"We have achieved exemplary large-scale epidemiological laboratory work to demonstrate how the effectiveness of the vaccine can save lives and control the pandemic," Dimas Covas, president of the Butantan Institute which produces CoronaVac locally, said when presenting the conclusions of the trial at a press conference held by the state government on Monday.

The institute, run by the government of the state of Sao Paulo, the most populated state in Brazil and also the one most affected by COVID-19, carried out the experiment in Serrana, called Project S, to achieve herd immunity with CoronaVac, the most widely applied vaccine to date in Brazil.

The mass vaccination in Serrana proceeded between February and April and coincided with Brazil's second wave of COVID-19 infections. The town vaccinated more than 27,000 residents aged over 18 with two doses of CoronaVac, about 60 percent of its population.

The result showed that deaths from COVID-19 were reduced by 95 percent, hospitalizations by 86 percent, and cases with symptoms by 80 percent.

At the press conference, Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria, accompanied by Covas and other scientists, announced that the study indicated that with 75 percent of the adult population immunized with both doses, the pandemic was brought under control.