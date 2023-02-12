DHAKA,BANGLADESH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :- Mohammad Azgar, 55, a rickshaw puller in Bangladesh's remote northern border district of Panchaghar, who occasionally work in the capital Dhaka, was seen riding his rickshaw in a gloomy mood in the upscale Gulshan area.

The long-beared man with a green apron set by the Dhaka City Corporation was speechless for a few moments sitting in his driving seat while asked about catastrophic earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

"They (nationals of Turkiye and Syria) are our brothers and sisters. Their pains mean our pains. As I am a poor man, I have no capacity to donate to them. But I prayed to Allah to help them," Azgar told Anadolu with a sad tone.

Standing at a close distance, another Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Kalam, was listening to Azgar carrying a bag at hand.

While asked about his arrival in Dhaka, he told Anadolu that he had come from the central northern district of Mymansing with a big blanket to support Turkish people from the bitter cold.

"I am saddened and stunned when I see through social media that people, including children, are suffering from bitter coldness amid the disaster in Turkiye.

With my best capacity, I have bought this heavy blanket to donate to any victim family in Turkiye," Kalam said.

The man later came to Bangladesh's headquarters of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Dhaka's diplomatic zone of Gulshan and handed it over.

Like Kalam, hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals from different distant areas of Bangladesh on Saturday came to Dhaka's TIKA office for the second day to donate necessary items like warm clothes, dry foods to support disastrous Turkish people through the country's state-run agency.

Almost in the same breath, people from all walks of life in Bangladesh have expressed their profound condolences and sympathy to Türkiye after twin quakes shook the region.

"Since the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye last Monday, I can't sleep properly as the scenarios of the destruction and helpless faces of the victims, including tender kids, always appear in my mind. I pray to Allah - please don't test any of us with such catastrophe," Sabina Yasmin, a housewife in Bangladesh's southern coastal district of Chandpur, told Anadolu over the phone.