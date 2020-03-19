UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Bangladesh Coronavirus Prayer Gathering Sparks Outcry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A massive coronavirus prayer session with tens of thousands of devotees sparked an outcry in Bangladesh Wednesday as the South Asian nation reported its first death from the global pandemic.

Local police chief Tota Miah said some 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur town in southern Bangladesh to pray "healing verses" from the Koran to rid the country of the deadly virus.

"They held the Khatme Shifa prayers after dawn to free the country from the coronavirus," Miah told AFP.

Organisers claimed the number of worshippers was 25,000.

He said organisers did not get permission from authorities to hold the session.

Photos of the gathering was widely shared on social media, with commenters slamming the massive rally.

Authorities have already shut schools and asked locals to avoid large gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

"Unbelievable how they even have done it without notifying the police? They will be held responsible if anything happens to the people in the region," Abdur Rahman wrote on Facebook.

Despite the appeal from authorities to avoid crowded public areas, many took the opportunity to head to tourism sites.

Police said they had to close two beaches, including one at Cox's Bazar, the main resort district of the country, and which is home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

A senior leader from the ruling Awami League, Obaidul Quader, said a lockdown might be required to contain the virus.

"If necessary, Bangladesh will be shut down. It'll be enforced where necessary. People must be saved first. We'll do everything for that," he told reporters.

The number of positive cases in the country of 168 million people stands at 14, although some medical experts fear not enough tests were being conducted.

Related Topics

Police Bangladesh Social Media Facebook Raipur Myanmar Prayer Muslim From Refugee Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

3 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

48 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

1 hour ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

1 hour ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

1 hour ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.