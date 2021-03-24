UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Container Ship Blocks Suez Canal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:00 AM

Massive container ship blocks Suez Canal

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A giant container ship has blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt, tracking websites showed Wednesday, bringing marine traffic to a shuddering halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes.

A photo posted Tuesday showed the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway as excavation trucks struggled to dig it out.

Shipping website Vessel Finder said the ship was bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and it is unclear why the supertanker has stopped moving.

Over 150 years old, the Suez Canal is one of the world's most important trade routes, providing passage for 10 percent of all international maritime trade.

Nearly 19,000 ships passed through it last year with a total tonnage of 1.17 billion, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

It has been a boon for Egypt's struggling economy in recent years, with the country earning $5.61 billion in revenues from the canal last year.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi unveiled plans in 2015 for an expansion designed to reduce waiting times and double the number of ships using the canal daily by 2023.

In February, Sisi ordered his cabinet to adopt a "flexible marketing policy" for the canal in order to cope with the economic downturn caused by Covid-19.

Egyptian authorities are yet to comment on the tanker incident.

Related Topics

World Egypt Traffic Suez Rotterdam Netherlands February 2015 All From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

8 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

9 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

7 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

7 hours ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

7 hours ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.