'Massive' cyber attack hits Ukraine govt websites

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Several key Ukrainian government websites were taken offline Friday, authorities said, in a sweeping cyber attack that came against the backdrop of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine's Western allies.

"As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down," a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

The education ministry wrote on Facebook that its website was down due to a "global (cyber) attack" that had taken place overnight.

The website of the cabinet and the emergencies ministry were also targeted in the attack, with services later restored to the government site.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and Kyiv did not say who may have been responsible. Ukraine had blamed Russians with links to the Kremlin for previous attacks.

"Our specialists are already working on restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyber police opened an investigation," the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry website earlier Friday was displaying a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish languages.

"Ukrainians! All your personal data ... have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst." "This is for your past, present and future," it said, mentioning two ultra-nationalist organisations in Ukraine.

The education ministry said that authorities -- including the SBU security service and cyberpolice -- were working to address the issue.

Russian hackers linked to Moscow have repeatedly been blamed for cyber attacks on Ukrainian government websites and infrastructure in the past.

