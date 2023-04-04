Massive fire breaks out in market in Bangladesh capital

DHAKA.April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A massive fire broke out in a market at a residential neighborhood of the old part of Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday morning, with no death reported so far.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the department of fire service and civil defense, told Xinhua that 41 fire engines were fighting the fire in one of the city's largest Bangabazar markets.

The fire, spreading to at least six nearby markets, was sending thick black smoke into the air visible at least several kilometers away.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 6:00 a.m. local time, has not been ascertained, as the security officials have yet to comment on the incident.