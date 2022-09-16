Massive fire engulf high-rise tower in China

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A massive fire broke out at a high-rise commercial building in southern China on Friday, local media reported.

Flames ripped through multiple floors of the building in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, public broadcaster CGTN reported.

Videos and images showed thick smoke billowing from several floors.

Reports suggest the blaze has been extinguished, but there is no word yet on casualties or the extent of the damage.