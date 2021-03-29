UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Fire Engulfs Indonesian Oil Refinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A massive blaze broke out Monday at one of Indonesia's biggest oil refineries after a huge explosion turned the sprawling complex into a raging inferno.

Firefighters battled to contain the fire at the Balongan refinery in West Java, operated by state oil company Pertamina, as towering plumes of black smoke rose into the sky.

At least five people were seriously injured and about 1,000 local residents were evacuated from the scene after the fire broke out early Monday morning.

The local disaster agency said one person had died from a heart attack after the explosion.

About 15 people were slightly injured and authorities said they were checking on the whereabouts of three others.

"To prevent the fire from spreading we've shut down operations ... and are putting our efforts into handling the blaze," Pertamina's president director Nicke Widyawati said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not clear, but the company said the blaze broke out during a lightning storm.

Pertamina said it did not expect the fire to cause fuel supply disruptions due to the high volume of stock it has on hand.

The sprawling refinery is about 200 kilometres (120 miles) east of the capital Jakarta.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Storm Fire Company Oil Died Jakarta Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 March 2021

26 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 126.77 million

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

9 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.