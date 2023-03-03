UrduPoint.com

Massive Fire Hits Hong Kong High-rise Construction Site

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Massive fire hits Hong Kong high-rise construction site

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A high-rise building under construction in Hong Kong erupted in flames and was still burning hours later, with some nearby residential blocks evacuated early Friday after the fire threatened to spread.

Officials said the fire initially broke out at 11:11 pm (1511 GMT) Thursday in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, a busy shopping and tourist district on the city's harbourfront. It eventually escalated to the fourth level of severity on a five-point scale.

No casualties had been reported early Friday, while 130 affected residents had been relocated to a safe distance, police told AFP.

Flames were first spotted near scaffolding at the top of the building, with the blaze clearly visible across the harbour and sending sparks raining down onto neighbouring streets.

Around an hour later, the fire had spread down the length of the building and was approaching street level, where hundreds of onlookers had gathered.

Japanese tourist Tosho Sai, who was staying in a nearby building, said a security guard told everyone on his floor to leave after a window in the unit next door was hit by embers.

A French business traveller passing by the site said he saw "lots of debris falling" from the tower.

"It's truly an apocalyptic scene... Really very, very scary for everyone", he told AFP Large pieces of debris -- apparently from the site -- were visible on the ground, and an acrid smell permeated the air, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Flames were seen on the roof of an office tower across the street at around 3:30 am, prompting fears of a wider inferno in the densely built area.

Police said five buildings in the surrounding area had reported fires, though some had been quickly extinguished.

The building was billed as a 42-storey "harbourside icon" in the making, intended to house the historic Mariners' Club and a new hotel, according to the website of its developer, the Empire Group.

The HK$6 billion ($764 million) redevelopment project was greenlit in 2019 and was originally expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, according to local media.

Empire Group did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Related Topics

Fire Police Business Threatened Hotel Hong Kong SITE 2019 Media From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

55 minutes ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.