UrduPoint.com

Massive Gold, High-value Goods Stolen From Toronto Pearson Airport In Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Massive gold, high-value goods stolen from Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Massive gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, local media reported Thursday.

The theft occurred on Monday when a "high-value container" worth 20 million Canadian Dollars (16 million U.S. dollars) was stolen from a holding cargo facility after being taken off a plane that landed at the airport, CTV news reported, citing police.

After being secured in the holding facility, the cargo was removed by "illegal means," police said, adding that it's too early to know if the theft was carried out professionally, the report said.

Police also said that they don't know where the gold is or if it's still in the country and that they believe this is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made and police did not release any information on the suspects.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed to CTV News that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party outside of the airport's Primary security line and that this did not involve access to the airport itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or staff.

Related Topics

Police Canada Toronto Gold Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

45 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

45 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

45 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.