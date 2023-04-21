Massive gold, high-value goods stolen from Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Massive gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, local media reported Thursday.

The theft occurred on Monday when a "high-value container" worth 20 million Canadian Dollars (16 million U.S. dollars) was stolen from a holding cargo facility after being taken off a plane that landed at the airport, CTV news reported, citing police.

After being secured in the holding facility, the cargo was removed by "illegal means," police said, adding that it's too early to know if the theft was carried out professionally, the report said.

Police also said that they don't know where the gold is or if it's still in the country and that they believe this is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made and police did not release any information on the suspects.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed to CTV News that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party outside of the airport's Primary security line and that this did not involve access to the airport itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or staff.