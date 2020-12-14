UrduPoint.com
Massive Outage Hits Google Services Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A massive outage knocked Google services including Gmail and video sharing platform YouTube offline across much of the globe Monday.

Within minutes, social media sites were awash with hashtags including #googledown and YouTubeDOWN as hundreds of millions of internet users tried vainly to connect to the US search engine.

Google indicated the outage had affected all of its services for the "majority" of users.

The outage began at approximately 1150 GMT and by 1230 GMT Google said that services had been restored for some users and said services should soon be restored for all users.

