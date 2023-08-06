Massive rains kill another six in northeastern China

ANKARA, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :An incessant rain spell brought by former super Typhoon Doksuri claimed another six lives in northeastern China, bringing the death toll to at least 36 in less than two weeks, state media reported on Sunday.

The latest casualties were reported on Saturday night, with four remain missing after heavy rains battered the city of Shulan in the Jilin province, Beijing-based Xinhua news reported.

As of Saturday noon, nine reservoirs exceeding flood limits in the city maintained proper discharge. The current round of rainfall has now basically ended.

Over 18,000 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established.

Shulan had been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night.

Doksuri, a former super typhoon that hit mainland China late last month, has brought the most severe rains to the region since records began 140 years ago.

It is the fifth typhoon to have hit China this year and tens of thousands of people have been relocated to safer places. Beijing and its surrounding regions, including Tianjin and Hebei province, were mostly affected by the typhoon.