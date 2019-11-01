UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Wildfires Hit Southern Brazil's Pantanal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Massive wildfires hit southern Brazil's Pantanal

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Wildfires are raging across the Pantanal tropical wetlands in southern Brazil, one of the most biodiverse areas in the world and a major tourist destination, regional authorities said Thursday.

The governor's office in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul said the fires were "bigger than anything seen before" in the region.

So far, more than 50,000 hectares (nearly 125,000 acres) have been affected.

The blazes follow other wildfires that environmental groups say ravaged millions of hectares in the Amazon rainforest in August.

The statement from the governor's office said the situation was "critical," with blazes ravaging three towns in the Pantanal, a popular eco-tourism spot.

"Intense flames and reddish smoke have disrupted traffic" on the highways, the statement said.

The coordinator of the National Risk Management Center, Paulo Barbosa de Souza, said the blaze -- fed by wind and dry vegetation -- was causing "logistical difficulties."Satellite images from the INPE space institute showed there were nearly 8,500 fires in the Pantanal area between January and October this year.

That was the worst record since 2007.

Related Topics

World Governor Traffic Mato Grosso Brazil January August October From Million

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

60 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

60 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

60 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

60 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

1 hour ago

Total production of Non-Profit Institutions Servin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.