Masterly De Bruyne Inspires City Past Tame Marseille

Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Masterly De Bruyne inspires City past tame Marseille

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Manchester City made it two wins from two in their latest bid for Champions League glory as Kevin De Bruyne starred in a straightforward 3-0 win at Marseille on Tuesday.

The English side, who have never reached the semi-finals under Pep Guardiola, sit top of the early Group C table after their opening victory at Porto last week.

With De Bruyne running the show in midfield on his first start since returning from injury, City cruised past a largely ineffective Marseille.

Andre-Villas Boas's men, playing in their first Champions League campaign since 2013, are rooted to the foot of the group after back-to-back defeats.

Porto sit second behind City after a 2-0 win over Olympiakos in Group C's other match on Tuesday.

City, who have only won two of their opening five Premier League games this season, started with Ferran Torres up front in the absence of injured duo Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

The visitors dominated the early stages without creating many clear-cut chances, but were handed the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier's dreadful pass put De Bruyne in the clear, and the Belgian squared for Torres to slot in his third City goal since signing from Valencia.

City appeared likely to win without any help from their opponents, but Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi contrived to lose the ball inside his own area and was fortunate to see Oleksandr Zinchenko's effort clip the base of the post.

The home side were much improved after the interval, though, and City goalkeeper Ederson was lucky to fumble a long-range strike from Florian Thauvin onto his post and behind.

But any hopes of a push for a late OM equaliser were put to bed 14 minutes from time.

Phil Foden stood a high ball up to the back post which Raheem Sterling nodded down for Ilkay Gundogan to score.

It was not long before De Bruyne collected his second assist of the game, as his low pass was tapped home by Sterling.

