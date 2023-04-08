Masters play resumes after brief suspension for bad weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Augusta, United States, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Second-round play resumed Friday at the 87th Masters after being suspended for 21 minutes when stormy weather approached Augusta National Golf Club.

Tournament officials said had evacuated the grounds as the forecasted storm closed in upon the course, but play resumed at 3:28 p.

m. after the brief shutdown, which came with 46 players yet to complete their second rounds.

American Brooks Koepka had the early clubhouse lead, four strokes ahead of US Amateur champion Sam Bennett, while Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were at risk of missing the cut for the remaining rounds.