Masters suspends play second time for bad weather

Augusta, United States, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Second-round play was halted for a second time on Friday at the 87th Masters as a dangerous storm with heavy rain, wind and lightning approached Augusta National Golf Club.

Tournament officials pulled players off the course, unlike the earlier afternoon stoppage, which had lasted only 21 minutes.

The latest shutdown came with 39 players yet to complete their second rounds.

American Brooks Koepka had the early clubhouse lead, three strokes ahead of Spain's third-ranked Jon Rahm, who still had the back nine to finish, and four strokes ahead of US Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were at risk of missing the cut for the remaining rounds.