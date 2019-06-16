UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masuaku Salvages Draw For DR Congo In Africa Cup Warm-up

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Masuaku salvages draw for DR Congo in Africa Cup warm-up

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku snatched a late equaliser for the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 1-1 draw against Kenya Saturday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations warm-up match.

Kenya led from the 25th minute when Michael Olunga scored on a football pitch in a Madrid health club only to be deprived of victory when Masuaku netted three minutes from time.

The Congolese kick off their Group A campaign against Uganda next Saturday and the Kenyans meet Algeria in Group C one day later.

Uganda got a morale boost by edging twice African champions the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Abu Dhabi with Farouk Miya converting a 34th-minute penalty.

Ghana and South Africa drew 0-0 behind closed doors in a Dubai clash of former Cup of Nations trophy-holders longing for more glory.

South Africa won the competition for the only time in 1996 and the last of four Ghanaian triumphs came 37 years ago.

Veteran forward Asamoah Gyan came close to winning the friendly for Ghana with a late header that rattled the crossbar.

The Cup of Nations kicks off on June 21 in Cairo with a Group A clash between record seven-time champions Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Related Topics

Africa Football Egypt Dubai Abu Dhabi Cairo Madrid Ivory Coast Algeria South Africa Zimbabwe Congo Kenya Ghana Uganda June 2019 From

Recent Stories

Pak vs India: ISPR DG gives a perfect reply to Ind ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

10 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

11 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.