Masuaku salvages draw for DR Congo in Africa Cup warm-up

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku snatched a late equaliser for the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 1-1 draw against Kenya Saturday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations warm-up match.

Kenya led from the 25th minute when Michael Olunga scored on a football pitch in a Madrid health club only to be deprived of victory when Masuaku netted three minutes from time.

The Congolese kick off their Group A campaign against Uganda next Saturday and the Kenyans meet Algeria in Group C one day later.

Uganda got a morale boost by edging twice African champions the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Abu Dhabi with Farouk Miya converting a 34th-minute penalty.

Ghana and South Africa drew 0-0 behind closed doors in a Dubai clash of former Cup of Nations trophy-holders longing for more glory.

South Africa won the competition for the only time in 1996 and the last of four Ghanaian triumphs came 37 years ago.

Veteran forward Asamoah Gyan came close to winning the friendly for Ghana with a late header that rattled the crossbar.

The Cup of Nations kicks off on June 21 in Cairo with a Group A clash between record seven-time champions Egypt and Zimbabwe.