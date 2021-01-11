UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matarazzo At A Loss To Explain Stuttgart's Latest Away Win

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Matarazzo at a loss to explain Stuttgart's latest away win

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo admitted Sunday he was at a loss to explain his team's fifth away win of the season which makes them the Bundesliga's joint-strongest team on the road.

"The only difference is that we stay in a hotel," the 43-year-old Italian-American said following Sunday's 4-1 romp at 10-man Augsburg.

"The win does us good, to get back on the right path after two games without a point," he added as Stuttgart picked up their first win since last month's away thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

Raised in New York to Italian parents, Matarazzo earned a maths degree at Colombia University before moving to Europe, eventually becoming Julian Nagelsmann's assistant coach at Hoffenheim before taking charge of Stuttgart in 2019.

Alongside Leverkusen, who have also won five times and lost once on the road this season, Matarazzo's Stuttgart have a stronger away record than even Bayern Munich, who remain top despite losing 3-2 at Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Stuttgart took the lead on Sunday through Argentine striker Nicolas Gonzalez's early penalty after Augsburg's West Ham loanee Reece Oxford fouled Mateo Klimowicz in the area.

The visitors were 2-0 up at half-time after Congolese winger Silas Wamangituka finished a counter-attack with his first goal since netting twice in the 5-1 win at Dortmund.

Augsburg pulled a goal back almost immediately after the break when midfielder Marco Richter fired home from close range after Swiss winger Ruben Vargas prised open the defence.

Stuttgart captain Gonzalez Castro fired his side 3-1 up on the hour mark when he banged home a long pass to the far post.

Soon after, Richter received his second booking inside three minutes and was shown a red card after accidentally kicking the Achilles tendon of Waldemar Anton.

The Stuttgart defender had the last laugh when his cross to the far post was tapped home by substitute Daniel Didavi three minutes before the whistle.

After two defeats and a draw in their previous three league games, the victory lifts Stuttgart above Augsburg into 10th.

Related Topics

Europe Hotel Road Castro Dortmund Augsburg Stuttgart Oxford Lead New York Colombia Sunday 2019 Post From Top Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

1 hour ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

1 hour ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.