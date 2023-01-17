UrduPoint.com

Maternal, Children Deaths Spike In Philippines During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MANILA, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday that maternal and children deaths spiked during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that many mothers failed to access maternal health services due to pandemic restrictions.

"Many mothers opted to give birth at home, so the maternal deaths spiked," Vergeire told a press conference. "If you give birth at home, the risk of a child dying due to complications is also high," she added.

Vergeire said that the pandemic prevented children from getting vaccines for other diseases, making them prone to illnesses leading to death. "That is another reason we have a spike of children dying," she added.

She also noted that many children experienced "progressing malnutrition" during the past two years due to the lack of nutrients. "Children are more prone to illnesses, and the risk of severe complications or death is high."

