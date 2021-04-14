Matsuyama effect gives Japanese golf its day in the sun

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A breakthrough Masters win just months from the Tokyo Olympics has catapulted Japanese golf into the spotlight, bringing deserved recognition for a country that has long loved the game.

From businessmen swinging imaginary clubs at train stations, to the ubiquitous multi-storey driving ranges, Japan's passion for golf is not hard to spot.

When Hideki Matsuyama became Japan's first male major-winner -- following Hisako Higuchi and Hinako Shibuno in the women's game -- golf-related stocks surged and broadcasters held back tears on live TV.

Hiroshi Yamanaka, managing director of the Japan Golf Association, said Matsuyama's one-shot win could inspire a new generation of players after its heyday in the boom years of the late 1980s.

"The Masters is a tournament that everyone has heard of, whether they play golf or not," Yamanaka told AFP.

"It puts golf in the spotlight, and maybe it will inspire people to try it for themselves.

" Matsuyama's victory was watched by a rapt tv audience in his home country, where around seven million people play golf.

It prompted blanket media coverage as newspapers rushed to publish special online editions.

At a large driving range in Tokyo on Monday, amateur players were savouring Matsuyama's victory as they hit balls off the tees.

"When I saw that Matsuyama, who is usually very stoic, had tears in his eyes, and when I heard the emotion in the commentator's voice, I couldn't hold back my own tears," said restaurant owner Teruyuki Onogi.

Japanese golf took a big step forward in October 2019 when it started hosting its first US PGA Tour event, the Zozo Championship, with fans flocking to see world-class stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

But golf was popular in Japan long before, fuelled by players like Masashi "Jumbo" Ozaki and Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima, who found international success without managing to win a major.