UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Tariq Jamil Calls On PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.

The meeting focused on matters pertaining to social and regional importance.

Maulana Tariq Jamil was recently awarded with Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan in recognition to his services for the country.

Also, Member of Punjab Assembly Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri separately called on the Prime Minister here at the PM Office.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Unification of Armed Forces is crucial, decisive d ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

57 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

57 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.