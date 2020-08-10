UrduPoint.com
Mauritania President Appoints New Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Mauritania president appoints new government

Nouakchott, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Mauritania's president appointed a new government Sunday, a top official said, after the Names of several former ministers appeared in a report on the financial dealings of ex-leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

Adama Bocar Soko, the secretary general of Mauritania's presidency, said at a press conference that the move would allow all those named in the report "the time they need to prove their innocence".

