Mauritania president appoints new government

Nouakchott, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Mauritania's president appointed a new government Sunday, a top official said, after the Names of several former ministers appeared in a report on the financial dealings of ex-leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

Adama Bocar Soko, the secretary general of Mauritania's presidency, said at a press conference that the move would allow all those named in the report "the time they need to prove their innocence".