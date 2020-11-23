UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritanian Ex-president Abdallahi Dies

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mauritanian ex-president Abdallahi dies

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Mauritania's former president Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi, the West African state's first democratically elected president, died overnight, his family members and the president's office said Monday.

The politician died at a private clinic in the capital Nouakchott after suffering heart complications, according to his relatives.

Born in 1938, Abdallahi became the first democratically elected head of state in Mauritania in April 2007.

But he only governed for 15 months before Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, deposedhim in a coup.

Related Topics

Died Nouakchott Mauritania April Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

4 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomats to record protes ..

6 minutes ago

PCB is likely to host PSL season 6th’ s player d ..

12 minutes ago

Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Sto ..

14 minutes ago

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.