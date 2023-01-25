UrduPoint.com

Mauritanian Ex-president Heads Into Historic Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Mauritanian ex-president heads into historic trial

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Mauritania's ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz goes on trial on graft charges on Wednesday in an exceptional prosecution of a former African head of state.

Abdel Aziz, a 66-year-old former general, faces charges of having built up an illicit fortune during his 11 years at the helm.

He was arrested on the eve of the trial, said his lawyer Cire Cledor Ly.

The police "came to look for him at home" in the capital Nouakchott, armed with a warrant, they said.

About 10 other figures from his former regime, also facing charges of corruption, money laundering and illicit enrichment, were arrested too, a security source said.

After coming to power in a coup, Abdel Aziz stepped down in 2019 after two presidential terms in which he defused a jihadist insurgency threatening the conservative West African state.

He was succeeded by his former right-hand man, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani -- like him an erstwhile general who was an architect of the anti-jihadist campaign.

It was the first transfer of power between elected leaders in the history of a country marked by military coups and upheaval.

Ghazouani, in December 2019, described his former boss as "my brother, my friend".

But within months, such fine language became consigned to the past.

In 2020, a parliamentary investigation was opened into financial dealings under Abdel Aziz's presidency.

It delved into oil revenues, the sale of state assets, the winding up of a public company in charge of food supplies and the activities of a Chinese fishing company.

Abdel Aziz and 11 other figures from his former regime were then charged. The defendants include one of his sons-in-law, two former prime ministers and several ex-ministers and businessmen.

Abdel Aziz, the son of a trader, is suspected of creaming off money from state contracts or the sale of real estate, amassing a fortune equivalent to more than $72 million.

- Rare prosecution - The ex-president has refused to answer questions about the source of his wealth.

He describes himself as the victim of score-settling and argues he has immunity from prosecution under the constitution.

"He completely rejects the accusations against him," one of his lawyers, Taleb Khayar Ould Med Mouloud, said.

"Lots of people have grounds for hating him, including the Muslim Brothers, which he threw out of the country." On Saturday, his lawyer Cire Cledor Ly said Abdel Aziz had had to endure "a cascade of violations of his rights at every level of the case".

His defence had still not had access to the full case file just days before the trial was due to start, he charged.

"In reality, what they want is to humiliate him, to break him," he said.

Abdel Aziz wrote in a note released by lawyers on Tuesday that he will appear in court "to defend his honour" against "extravagant and fallacious accusations".

Prosecutions of former heads of state are rare in the world, but especially so in Africa.

Such cases, to the extent that they occur, usually happen years after a former leader has been toppled, and on charges related to violence rather than corruption.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption World Police China Lawyers Immunity Company Oil Fine Sale Man Nouakchott Money December 2019 2020 Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

2 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

2 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

2 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

2 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With ..

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statemen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.