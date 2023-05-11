UrduPoint.com

Mauritanians Vote In Key Test Ahead Of Presidential Contest

Published May 11, 2023

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Voters in the conservative West African state of Mauritania head to the polls on Saturday for legislative and local elections that will serve as a key test ahead of presidential elections next year.

Twenty-five parties are vying for the backing of some 1.8 million voters in the first election since President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in 2019 took over the vast, arid West African country.

Mauritanians are due to elect 176 members of parliament, as well as 15 regional councils and 238 municipal councils.

A second round is scheduled for May 27 for half of the 176 seats in the National Assembly.

The only party to field candidates in all Constituencies, the presidential party El Insaf is heavily favoured to win, especially in rural areas.

"El Insaf will secure a majority in all elections and strengthen Ghazouani's chances of being re-elected in 2024," said Adam Hilelly, an analyst with 14 North Strategies, a US consultancy specialising in Africa.

He has not yet commented on whether or not he will run for a second term as president, but his candidacy is widely considered a given in Mauritania.

