Mauritania's Detained Ex-president Has 'successful' Heart Op

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Nouakchott, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Mauritania's former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, imprisoned since mid-2021 over suspicions of corruption, has had a "successful" cardiac operation, the national hospital said.

The 65-year-old had been transferred from a jail in the capital Nouakchott to intensive care on Wednesday after falling ill and suffering nose bleeds, his lawyer Mohameden Ould Icheddou said.

He underwent a cardiac catheterisation on Saturday night, a procedure to improve blood circulation.

"The operation was carried out successfully," said a statement signed by the hospital director, also the ex-president's personal doctor.

Abdel Aziz served from 2008 to 2019 as the Sahel country's president, before former general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani replaced him.

He was charged in March with a raft of graft allegations including money laundering and illicit enrichment, then jailed in June.

Abdel Aziz has refused to appear before the judge investigating the accusations, claiming he was the victim of "score settling".

