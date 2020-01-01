Nouakchott, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :In less than six months after he was elected, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has consolidated his grip on power, leaving on the sidelines his predecessor and one-time mentor, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, a soldier who ran the African desert country for 10 years.

Early in 2019, suspicions ran high that Aziz, who came to power in a bloodless coup in 2008, wanted to breach the constitution and run for a third term.

Instead, the former general backed his loyal aide and defence minister, Ghazouani.

When Ghazouani took office in August, he swiftly began to consolidate power, dashing Aziz's hopes of rallying his support base and manipulating parliament.

Many people saw Ghazouani, a onetime chief of general staff, as the mastermind behind a security strategy that successfully kept jihadist movements out of Mauritania even as they ravaged parts of neighbouring Mali.

His victory at the polls in June became little more than a formality once he had enough support nationwide from the Union for the Republic (UPR), a party founded by Aziz in 2009, who won his first five-year term that year.

The change of regime was the first transfer of power between two elected heads of state in the vast Sahara nation on Africa's Atlantic coast, which was shaken by multiple coups d'etat from 1978 to 2008.

Before the vote, Aziz signalled he would not quit politics and intended to retain his control of the UPR.

But his protege has made it clear he has no intention of handing back the reins.