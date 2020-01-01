UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritania's New President Sets Down His Mark In Volatile Country

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:40 AM

Mauritania's new president sets down his mark in volatile country

Nouakchott, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :In less than six months after he was elected, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has consolidated his grip on power, leaving on the sidelines his predecessor and one-time mentor, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, a soldier who ran the African desert country for 10 years.

Early in 2019, suspicions ran high that Aziz, who came to power in a bloodless coup in 2008, wanted to breach the constitution and run for a third term.

Instead, the former general backed his loyal aide and defence minister, Ghazouani.

When Ghazouani took office in August, he swiftly began to consolidate power, dashing Aziz's hopes of rallying his support base and manipulating parliament.

Many people saw Ghazouani, a onetime chief of general staff, as the mastermind behind a security strategy that successfully kept jihadist movements out of Mauritania even as they ravaged parts of neighbouring Mali.

His victory at the polls in June became little more than a formality once he had enough support nationwide from the Union for the Republic (UPR), a party founded by Aziz in 2009, who won his first five-year term that year.

The change of regime was the first transfer of power between two elected heads of state in the vast Sahara nation on Africa's Atlantic coast, which was shaken by multiple coups d'etat from 1978 to 2008.

Before the vote, Aziz signalled he would not quit politics and intended to retain his control of the UPR.

But his protege has made it clear he has no intention of handing back the reins.

Related Topics

Africa Defence Minister Parliament Vote Mali Mauritania June August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

9 hours ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

10 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

11 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.