Nuoakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Mauritania's Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal Messoud met here on Friday with the Director General of Cairo-based Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Dr.

Mohamed Ould Ammar, who is visiting Mauritania on the sidelines of the International Symposium to Enhance Women Empowerment and Leadership in Achieving Peace and Sustainable Development.

During the meeting, issues of mutual concern in addition to ways of enhancing cooperation between the two sides were reviewed.