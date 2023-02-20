UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Mauritius braces for intense Cyclone Freddy

Port Louis, Mauritius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Mauritius was battening down the hatches on Monday as an intense tropical cyclone approached, with flights cancelled in the Indian Ocean island nation.

"Cyclone Freddy is an extremely strong cyclone which is a direct threat" to the islands of Mauritius, Rodrigues and Saint-Brandon, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said.

In an address late Sunday, he urged the people of Mauritius to take all necessary precautions, stay home and remain "vigilant." The idyllic holiday destination is renowned for its spectacular white sandy beaches and turquoise waters but also lies in the pathway of occasional cyclones.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) has issued a Class 3 cyclone warning, saying estimated gusts in the centre of Cyclone Freddy could reach around 275 kilometres (170 miles) an hour.

Images from the remote island showed waves crashing to the shore and palm trees swishing in the wind.

In its latest update at 1 pm (0900 GMT), the agency said Freddy was centred about 140 kilometres to the northeast of Mauritius and moving west-southwest at a speed of about 30 kilometres an hour.

"On this trajectory, Freddy continues to dangerously approach Mauritius and represents a direct threat," it said.

