Mauritius Imposes New Virus Curbs As Cases Jump

Fri 12th November 2021

Mauritius imposes new virus curbs as cases jump

Port Louis, Mauritius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Indian Ocean island paradise of Mauritius imposed a raft of new Covid-19 curbs on Friday as it confronted an upsurge in cases despite a high vaccination rate.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the restrictions in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, blaming people who were not abiding by health protocols for the increase in infections.

"The state alone will not be able to contain the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Mauritius had fully opened its doors to international visitors at the start of October, hoping to rebuild its vital tourism industry after long months of isolation because of the pandemic.

But according to latest figures reported to the World Health Organization as of Friday, Mauritius has 18,979 cases and 240 deaths compared with about 12,600 infections and 44 deaths on October 1.

