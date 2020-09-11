UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritius Oil Spill Ship Operator To Pay $9.4 Million

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Mauritius oil spill ship operator to pay $9.4 million

Tokyo, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Japanese operator of a ship that leaked oil off the Mauritius coast pledged Friday to pay at least $9.4 million to help restore areas affected by the spill.

Mitsui OSK Lines said in a statement that it planned "to contribute a total fund of about one billion Japanese Yen over several years to support measures" to restore the marine environment.

The measures include running mangrove and coral protection projects in partnership with experts and local NGOs, and setting up an environment recovery fund, it said.

The company operates the MV Wakashio, which ran aground on July 25 off the coast of Mauritius, carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel that began seeping into the island nation's pristine, coral-filled waters.

After the boat split in two, the larger piece was towed out to sea and sunk, but the smaller section remains stranded on the reef.

More than 1,000 tonnes of oil is believed to have leaked from the ship, with the rest siphoned out before it spilled.

The oil has affected mangroved areas that are complicated to clean.

Both the operator and the vessel's owner Nagashiki Shipping have apologised for the spill. Nagashiki last month pledged to "sincerely" respond to requests for compensation.

It was not immediately clear if the funds promised by Mitsui would satisfy demands from the Mauritius government for compensation from the companies for "all losses and damages" caused by the spill and clean-up costs.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said last week the country would continue supporting recovery efforts.

The accident is still under investigation by Mauritian authorities.

Japan's Kyodo news said last month the ship's crew had steered it close to shore because they wanted to find a mobile signal so they could contact family and ask about the coronavirus situation at home.

It cited an unnamed judicial source, who also said an alcohol-fuelled birthday party had been held on board before the accident, though it was not clear if on-duty crew participated.

Related Topics

Accident Mobile Company Oil Split Mauritius July Family All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

9 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

8 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

8 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

8 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.