Mauritius premier seeks mandate in first poll since succeeding father

Port Louis, Mauritius, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Mauritians will vote Thursday in an election that will see Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth vie to win a popular mandate two years after he was handed the top job when his father stepped down.

Nearly a million voters are registered for the parliamentary election in Mauritius, a stable democracy in the Indian Ocean, which gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1968.

Jugnauth succeeded his father Anerood Jugnauth as prime minister without a popular vote when the older man stood down in 2017, two years ahead of schedule.

These polls mark the first opportunity for Mauritians to decide whether he should continue to rule.

The opposition unsuccessfully demanded fresh elections two years ago, saying Jugnauth senior anointing his 57-year-old son as leader amounted to little more than nepotism.

That is a rallying cry Navin Ramgoolam, a two-time former prime minister and main rival, has taken into the election, calling on voters to "free the country from the grip of the Jugnauth clan".

"The Mauritian people will have the opportunity to block, once and for all, corruption, nepotism, the perversion of our institutions and the misappropriation of public funds," said Ramgoolam, whose own father, Seewoosagur, served as prime minister for 14 years between the 1960s and 1980s.