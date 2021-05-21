PORT-LOUIS, Mauritius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- A new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Mauritius on Thursday evening to help the island country fight the pandemic.

During the welcoming ceremony at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said China has provided emergency vaccine aid to Mauritius not long ago and is delivering the second batch as quickly as possible.

"This batch of vaccines is very important in the battle against COVID-19, I would like to thank the Chinese government for facilitating its purchase," he said.

Charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Mauritius Gong Yufeng said China has provided vaccine support for the country twice in a short period of time, which is a testimony to their friendship.

The two countries' joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic illustrates the concept of building a China-Africa community of health for all, the diplomat added.

The first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccines arrived on April 13.